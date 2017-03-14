SAWTHIS Release 360º Music Video For “Start A New Game”

Italy’s Sawthis have released a 360º music video for the track “Start A New Game”, featured on the band’s new album, Babhell, out on March 24th via Mighty Music. The new clip is available for streaming below. Order the new album via Bandcamp.

The relentlessly fast-paced Babhell combines melodic and progressive influences with thrash, groove and atmospheric soundscapes, making the record an engrossing listen for any metal fan. Babhell was produced by Sawthis with mixing and mastering by Sickboy Studios.

Sawthis regard Babhell as their best work to date. Bassist Gaetano Ettorre states, "Babhell, in general, touches upon themes of poor human communication and its negative result. Everyone is talking, and no one is listening or looking at what's happening right in front of them. Ultimately, in a world where everyone is talking and no one is listening, honest dialogue becomes impossible and thoughts become just noise like a Babel, a hellish Babel, hence the name Babhell. If I had to choose a term to describe the sound of the record, it would be 'multi-emotional chaos'. Our music is a balance of rage and happiness, resignation and reaction, love and hate-Babhell represents a perfect mix of everything."

Babhell tracklisting:

“The Burning Place”

“My Return”

“Start A New Game”

“Through Hell”

“This String Is For Your Neck”

“The End”

“Seabed”

“Waiting For Love”

“Empty Wall”

“Never Alone” (feat. Nico Andrea Di Benedetto on keys)

“No Time To Die”

“Start A New Game” video:

“This String Is For Your Neck” video:

Sawthis lineup:

Alessandro Falà (vox)

Marco Di Carlo (guitar)

Adriano Quaranta (guitar)

Gaetano Ettorre (bass)

Michele Melchiorre (drums)