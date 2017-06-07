SAWTHIS Reveal Unique Guitar/Bass Playthrough Video For “The Burning Place”

After garnering attention with their previous releases Fusion (2006), Egod (2010) and Youniverse (2013), Italian metal hybrids Sawthis returned earlier this year with their new full-length onslaught, Babhell, released via Denmark-based label Mighty Music. The relentlessly fast-paced Babhell combines melodic and progressive influences with thrash, groove and atmospheric soundscapes, making the record an engrossing listen for any metal fan.



Today, Sawthis are revealing a brand new guitar and bass guitar playthrough video for their track "The Burning Place", featuring a unique twist on standard playthrough videos. The band performs amidst beautiful landscapes, surrounded by monitors - a striking juxtaposition of nature vs. machine.

Bassist Gaetano Ettorre says: "'The Burning Place' is track one from our newest album Babhell and best represents the entire album and the band's brand new soul. Musically, it is a dynamic, powerful, fast track but at the same time full of groove. It's also pretty fun to play, which is why we chose to share this new playthrough with you all."

Passionate songwriting and a strong dedication to their craft has propelled Italian melodic metal quintet Sawthis to fame in their regional metal scene. Their energetic live performances haven't gone unnoticed either - offering them the opportunity to perform with the likes of Korn, Sepultura, Children of Bodom, The Haunted, Lacuna Coil and others. To date, Sawthis have sold out performances in Europe, the UK and Russia.