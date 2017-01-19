SAWTHIS To Release Babhell Album In March; “This String Is For Your Neck” Music Video Streaming

Mighty Music has announced the signing of Italy’s Sawthis, who will release their fourth album through Mighty Music on March 24th. Check out the brand new video for “This String Is For Your Neck”, available for streaming below.

Strong live attitude and deep focus on the composition: this is the best definition of the modern thrashers Sawthis, the incredible quintet on the edge of the Italian metal scene.

Sawthis attacks this year with their fourth album, uniquely titled Babhell. It’s a fast paced powerful release to match a band that’s renowned for their hard work ethics and live onslaughts who’s previously shared the stage with the likes of Korn, Sepultura, Children Of Bodom, The Haunted, Lacuna Coil for dozens of incendiary shows and collecting many sold out shows all over Europe, UK and Russia.

Impressive atmospheres, crushing groovy riffs and intense melodies make Babhell with no doubt the best album of the band. Harmonic elements combined with an instinctive, direct and nervous approach generate an attentive and intimate listening: rage and happiness, resignation and reaction, love and hate live together into the sound of Sawthis, a multi-emotional status that generates Babhell.

This "multi-emotional chaos" is like a crowded square where each person is busy to express their views but without listening, a square where even the most beautiful point of view is confused into the total chaos. Ultimately in a world where everyone is talking and no one is listening, the dialogue is impossible and the thoughts become just noise like a Babel, a hellish Babel: Babhell.

Sawthis has something for everyone: these songs are well put together enough to keep your head banging and your ears delighted.