SAXON Announce 40th Anniversary Castles & Eagles UK Tour, The Eagle Has Landed 40 Live Album

1979 was a monumentous year for British hard rock with the birth of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal and the subsequent rise of future giants of the genre. After 40 years and 22 studio album releases, Saxon remain as one of those giants of British heavy metal and to prove the fact the band are back in 2019 to play three iconic shows in iconic venues.

For the first time since the 1980’s Saxon return to headlining London’s legendary Hammersmith Odeon and Manchester Apollo, together with their largest Scottish show to date at Glasgow’s Braehead Arena in October 2019, with a mega show featuring staples of Saxon shows past, the castle set in its enormity together with the classic Eagle Lighting rig.

In addition to the announcement of these shows, the band will release another chapter in the classic The Eagle Has Landed Live series of albums with The Eagle Has Landed 4 out on general release on August 2nd via Silver Lining Music. Renamed The Eagle Has Landed 40 to commemorate the anniversary, the album will be a double CD set (available on other formats including a special box set) containing 40 songs spanning the bands career.

The tour dates are as follows:

October

18 - Glasgow, Scotland - Braehead Arena

19 - London, England - Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith

20 - Manchester, England - 02 Apollo

To add to an already exciting spectacle, very special guest acts have been included on all shows to make these events no hard rock fan can bear to miss.

For London and Manchester, a four band bill will include Swiss legends Krokus, who will play their first and only shows in the UK for many years together with friends and NWOBHM icons Girldschool and Diamond Head. Krokus have decided to retire after this year, so these will also be the band’s last ever shows in the UK.

Glasgow will feature special guests Black Star Riders, fresh after the release of pending album #4, together with Girlschool opening the show.

Biff Byford: “We are very happy to be celebrating 40 years of Saxon by playing these great venues - to be back at Hammersmith and Manchester Apollo is fantastic and to see all our Scottish friends at Braehead Arena just tops it off! The show will be the biggest and best since the classic era of the band and the set list will be... Well let’s say we’ll start with ‘Wheels Of Steel’ - straight into ‘Strong Arm Of The Law’ into ‘Denim & Leather’... that good enough for you?”

Krokus’ Chris Von Rohr adds: “We all have very good memories about the British fans - and Saxon - long stick will go boom! Together we gonna set the damn roof on fire!”

Ricky Warwick from Black Star Riders comments: “We are absolutely delighted to be special guests to our good friends Saxon at their Braehead Arena show. Glasgow is very dear to us and I personally have a huge history with the city! Can’t wait to see you all. This will be epic!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 25th at 10 AM via the following links:

- Glasgow

- London & Manchester

As a special offer to Saxon fans, the band have an exclusive pre-sale offer for The Eagle Has Landed 40. Fans who pre-order the album from before 8 AM on Friday, January 25th will receive Exclusive UK Tour Ticket Pre-Sale Access with all copies of the album including an exclusive replica of the band’s Donington Monsters Of Rock 1982 setlist hand signed by Biff Byford - ready to frame and display.