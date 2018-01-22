SAXON Debut "They Played Rock And Roll" Lyric Video

Saxon are set to release their new studio album, Thunderbolt, on February 2nd via the Militia Guard label (Silver Lining Music). The band has just released the second single and video, “They Played Rock And Roll”. The video can be viewed below. Pre-order the album here.



“The song tells the story of Saxon's very first tour in 1979 with Motörhead” says frontman Biff Byford. “I want people to get a flavor of what it was like in the UK in 79/80 for Saxon and Motörhead at the start of the 80s musical revolution.”

Thunderbolt features original artwork by long time Saxon collaborator Paul Raymond Gregory.

"This is album 22 and it's called Thunderbolt. It's a storming, smashing, thundering collection of tracks we've been crafting with producer Andy Sneap, and it's finished ready to be unleashed. Stand clear and fasten your seat belts!” says Biff Byford.

Three weeks later, the band will embark on the first leg of the Thunderbolt 2018 European Tour. Saxon will be joined by fellow English rockers Diamond Head and metal trio Rock Goddess will perform on the scheduled UK dates, with very special guests Magnum on the UK Hull date only. However, Saxon doesn't stop there - dates for Thunderbolt Tour Part 2 will be announced in early 2018.

"This is part one of the colossal Thunderbolt World tour. We're going to be touring the whole of 2018 so get your tickets and join the ride. It's going to be fast and furious, dark and brooding. Monumental riffing and screaming vocals - loud and proud - it's going to be a Saxon tour, unique in every way!" adds Biff.

Since the 1970s, Saxon have proven their ability to take rock 'n' roll and give it an electrifying edge which has since cemented their status as pioneers of the British heavy metal wave. With over twenty studio albums under their belt, Saxon have made it their steadfast dedication to creating a dynamic body of work - a staple of their career.

Thunderbolt tracklisting:

“Olympus Rising”

“Thunderbolt”

“The Secret Of Flight”

“Nosferatu (The Vampires Waltz)”

“They Played Rock And Roll”

“Predator”

“Sons Of Odin”

“Sniper”

“A Wizard's Tale”

“Speed Merchants”

“Roadie's Song”

“Nosferatu” (Raw Version)*

* not available on vinyl

"Thunderbolt" video:

Thunderbolt is available for pre-order in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- 180gm coloured vinyl in a gatefold sleeve

- special edition boxset

- cassette

- digital download

Find the band's tour schedule here.