SAXON Drummer NIGEL GLOCKLER Has Nose Reattached After Dog Attack

Drummer Nigel Glockler of British metal legends Saxon was attacked by a dog on Friday night (October 26th). He has since issued the following message:

"I was at the pub last night, petting a dog when it decided it did not like my face and took off half my nose. I've had over 100 stitches inside and out of the nose and it's been reattached. (Wife) Gina says between this and the scar on my scalp I should change my name to FrankenNigel. The good news is no problems for the upcoming shows - see you soon!" “We’re bringing the Thunderbolt Tour back to the USA in February, this time as headliners!," states a recent message from Saxon frontman Biff Byford. "Come and join the party, THE THUNDERBOLT COMETH!”

Saxon are pleased to announce a new string of US tour dates, following the incredibly successful tour with Judas Priest earlier this year and prior to their appearance on the 2019 Monsters Of Rock Cruise out of Florida.

Says Saxon: "See you on the road and be sure to get your tix fast - we expect these shows will sell out fast!"

Dates are listed below.

February

13 - Tulsa, OK - ID Ballroom

14 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

15 - San Antonio, TX - The Vibes Event Center Showroom

16 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

17 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

20 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

21 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater

23 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug

24-28 - Monsters of Rock Cruise

Saxon recently released a music video for their track “Predator”, featuring Johan Hegg from Amon Amarth. The song is featured on the band's Thunderbolt album.

SaysBiff Byford: “Great fun doing the new video for Predator. Big thanks to Johan for doing his thing on vocals with me… And much thanks to Steph Byford for making the video, hope you like it.”