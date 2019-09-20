SAXON Forced To Postpone Remaining 2019 Tour Dates; Frontman BIFF BYFORD To Undergo Heart Surgery (Video Message)

"It is with regret that we have to announce the rescheduling of the remaining Saxon shows in 2019," starts a message from the British heavy metal legends. "Lead Vocalist Biff Byford has been diagnosed with a heart condition that requires immediate surgery and a post op recovery period that will last into the new year."

The shows affected are as follows:

September

26 - Sweden, Stockholm - Grona Lund

October

5 - The Netherlands, Eindhoven - Oktober Metal Fest

18 - UK, Glasgow - Braehead Arena

19 - UK, London - Eventim Apollo

20 - UK, Manchester - O2 Apollo

26 - Germany, Dusseldorf - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

December

1 - Mexico, Mexico City - Forcefest

6 - Colombia, Bogota - Knot Fest

The message continues: "The UK, London Eventim Apollo show has been rescheduled for Saturday March 28, 2020. And UK, Manchester O2 Apollo for Sunday, March 29, 2020 The UK, Glasgow Braehead Arena & Germany, Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle shows will be rescheduled and new dates announced as soon as possible. All existing tickets will remain valid for new dates and in the case of a required refund, visit point of purchase. The Stockholm Grona Lund show will be rescheduled for the summer of 2020 - date TBC at this time. Unfortunately due to the nature of the events, the Netherlands, Mexico & Colombia dates will not be able to be rescheduled."

Says Biff: “As everyone knows now we are going to have to reschedule some of the shows because I need an operation on my heart which should be happening next week. There is nothing more I can say really, I am just sorry for causing all the disappointment to peoples plans for coming to see us. I know people are flying from all over the World to see the shows but there is nothing I can do so please wish me luck and send me some good vibes. We have to look positive on this and I will coming back as strong as before hopefully.”