SAXON Forced To Postpone Remaining 2019 Tour Dates; Frontman BIFF BYFORD To Undergo Heart Surgery (Video Message)
September 20, 2019, 26 minutes ago
"It is with regret that we have to announce the rescheduling of the remaining Saxon shows in 2019," starts a message from the British heavy metal legends. "Lead Vocalist Biff Byford has been diagnosed with a heart condition that requires immediate surgery and a post op recovery period that will last into the new year."
The shows affected are as follows:
September
26 - Sweden, Stockholm - Grona Lund
October
5 - The Netherlands, Eindhoven - Oktober Metal Fest
18 - UK, Glasgow - Braehead Arena
19 - UK, London - Eventim Apollo
20 - UK, Manchester - O2 Apollo
26 - Germany, Dusseldorf - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
December
1 - Mexico, Mexico City - Forcefest
6 - Colombia, Bogota - Knot Fest
The message continues: "The UK, London Eventim Apollo show has been rescheduled for Saturday March 28, 2020. And UK, Manchester O2 Apollo for Sunday, March 29, 2020 The UK, Glasgow Braehead Arena & Germany, Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle shows will be rescheduled and new dates announced as soon as possible. All existing tickets will remain valid for new dates and in the case of a required refund, visit point of purchase. The Stockholm Grona Lund show will be rescheduled for the summer of 2020 - date TBC at this time. Unfortunately due to the nature of the events, the Netherlands, Mexico & Colombia dates will not be able to be rescheduled."
Says Biff: “As everyone knows now we are going to have to reschedule some of the shows because I need an operation on my heart which should be happening next week. There is nothing more I can say really, I am just sorry for causing all the disappointment to peoples plans for coming to see us. I know people are flying from all over the World to see the shows but there is nothing I can do so please wish me luck and send me some good vibes. We have to look positive on this and I will coming back as strong as before hopefully.”