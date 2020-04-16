SAXON Frontman BIFF BYFORD And Son Perform Acoustically From COVID-19 Lockdown; Video

Saxon frontman Biff Byford and his son, Seb Byford, performed acoustic versions of "Black And White" (from Biff's School Of Hard Knocks solo album), and "Outside Looking In" (from Lost Art Of Conversation, the debut album from Seb's band Naked Six); the set was recorded at their home whilst self-isolating during the COVID-19 international lockdown.

Biff made this acoustic video as a special ‘Thank-You’ to all the fans all over the world, those who must go to work every day and those staying at home keeping everyone safe during this difficult time.