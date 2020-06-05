SAXON Frontman BIFF BYFORD And Son SEB BYFORD Announce Online Acoustic Concert

Saxon singer Biff Byford and his son, Seb Byford, have announce their first Stage It concert, taking place on Saturday, June 20 at 8 PM, UK time.

Says Biff: "Following the great success of the videos myself and Seb have posted throughout the lock down period, we have decided to do a full “concert” for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own living rooms! Via the Stage It platform, tickets are available for $5.00 USD (approx. £4.00 GBP) from the following link: StageIt.com.

"There are only 500 tickets available for this so buy now to avoid missing out on this show. We will be playing an array of songs from the Saxon & Naked Six, catalogue together with cover versions and anything else we think of! We will also be answering the odd question or three.

"For those un familiar with Stage It - it’s a streaming platform that allows access to the concert once you have purchased a ticket. The concert is only streamed LIVE so no option to view again at a later date. Stage It has their own currency called “notes” and 10 notes cost $1.00 - so our show is 50 notes ($5.00). It’s easy to sign up and you can load notes via a credit / debit card or PayPal and you can use these to purchase tickets for any of the other Artists Stage it hosts and also to tip those Artist’s if you wish to. There is a cool chat screen also that you can use to talk to other concert goers before the concert, during and after and also you can submit any questions for myself and Seb here also.

"Best to log on via a laptop or desk top as mobile devices have been known to not always work as they should.

"Stay safe and well."