SAXON Frontman BIFF BYFORD Begins Recording First Solo Album; Drum Tracks Complete

Back in June 2018, Saxon frontman Biff Byford revealed he had begun writing material for an upcoming solo release, and spoke about it with KaaosTV before Saxon's show at Nummirock festival in Nummijärvi, Finland on June 22nd.

"I'm writing with a few friends as well," says Biff. "We're just writing songs at the moment. I'm writing a song with Fredrik (Åkesson) from Opeth, the guitarist, and a few other people, you know, we've just got ideas going backwards and forwards."

Asked who he'd work with, if he could work with any musician in the world, Biff replies, "It's have to be someone like Tony Iommi, or Eddie Van Halen or something. I'm a bit of a guitar buff, so I like guitarists."

On whenever or not it's important that the solo album doesn't sound like Saxon, Biff reveals, "It'll sound like Saxon 'cause I'm singing, you know, it'll be my voice. It'll be a more diverse album, you know, not so focused on heavy metal, but more diverse."

Drummer Nick Barker (Cradle Of Filth, Dimmu Borgir) is taking part in the recordings and posted the following update on Facebook:

"Just finished tracking drums for Biff Byford's upcoming solo album with Fredrik Åkesson of OPETH."

Stay tuned for updates.