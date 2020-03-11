SAXON Frontman BIFF BYFORD Cancels UK/European Tour Dates Due To Low Ticket Sales - "It's Just Not To Be At This Time"; Video Message

Saxon frontman, Biff Byford, has announced the cancellation of his solo tour, previously scheduled for April and May. The cancellation is mainly due to low ticket sales, which may or may not have been affected by the current Worldwide Covid 19 Virus pandemic.

Says Biff: “The honest truth is the tickets for the forthcoming tour have just not sold as everyone expected for whatever reason, so we have cancelled the dates as scheduled with a view to hopefully re-visiting at a later date. It’s sad as I was looking forward to the spoken word & live band show but it’s just not to be at this time. I want to thank everyone who bought the album and supported me. Keep the faith and see you on the road with Saxon.”

Ticket refunds are available from point of purchase. Watch a video message below:

School Of Hard Knocks, the first full-length offering by Biff Byford, is out now via Silver Lining Music. The album is available on CD, vinyl, digital formats and special D2C bundles at this location.

School Of Hard Knocks features Biff Byford on vocals (and a spot of four string thunder) along with Fredrik Åkesson (Opeth) on guitars, drummer Christian Lundqvist and bass player Gus Macricostas. The album also features guest appearances by Phil Campbell (Motörhead/Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons), Alex Holzwarth (Rhapsody of Fire and Turilli / Lione Rhapsody), Nick Barker (Voices), Dave Kemp (Wayward Sons) and Nibbs Carter (Saxon). The album was produced by Biff Byford, recorded by Jacky Lehmann at Brighton Electric Studios in Brighton (UK) and mixed at Queen Street Studios in Stockholm (Sweden) by Mats Valentin.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome To The Show"

"School Of Hard Knocks"

"Inquisitor"

"The Pit And The Pendulum"

"Worlds Collide"

"Scarborough Fair" *

"Pedal To The Metal"

"Hearts Of Steel"

"Throw Down The Sword"

"Me And You"

"Black And White"

* not available on 12” Vinyl

"Scarborough Fair" video:

"Me And You" video:

"School Of Hard Knocks" video:

"Welcome To The Show" lyric video: