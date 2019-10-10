SAXON Frontman BIFF BYFORD Issues Post-Surgery Video Message - "I'm Getting Better And Better Every Day"

Saxon vocalist Biff Byford, who recently underwent emergency heart surgery, has issued a video message (see below).

He says: "I want to thank everybody for all the great messages you've sent, brilliant, thank you very much - cheered me up, some of the funny ones were great. I'm feeling okay, I'm really sore obviously from the operation, and breathing is still a bit dodgy sometimes, but apart from that, I'm getting better and better every day. So I go for walks every day a little bit longer, so that should be good."

Biff continues: "Nigel (Glockler) has started drums on the next album this week in Germany. Next week, Paul (Quinn) and Doug (Scarratt) start doing the guitars and the plan is for me to start doing vocals around January / February, and that will help me get into shape for the shows coming up."

Byford adds: "I've got some solo album news coming soon. It's finished, but I'll not tell you about that today, I'll save that for another podcast.

Another message from Saxon states: "We've got some video of The Engine Room - Mr Nigel Glockler - laying down one of the drum tracks for the next Saxon album! Who can't wait to hear the finished song?!"