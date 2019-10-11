SAXON Frontman BIFF BYFORD To Release School Of Hard Knocks Album In Early 2020; Two Singles To Arrive This Year (Video Message)

Saxon vocalist Biff Byford, who recently underwent emergency heart surgery, has issued a new video message (see below), which includes an update on his upcoming solo album, School Of Hard Knocks.

Says Biff: "My solo album is coming out soon, beginning of the year 2020. I've got two single coming out this year - the first single is called "Welcome To The Show", and the second single is the title track to the album, "School Of Hard Knocks". First single comes out on the 25th of October, and that's a digital release. But, you can pre-order the album, and you can also pre-order a 7" vinyl for the next single, which comes out on the 13th of December. So you can pre-order both things on the 25th of October."