March 29, 2017, 19 minutes ago

SAXON Leader BIFF BYFORD Remembers Late MOTÖRHEAD Frontman LEMMY - “He Was A Hard-Drinking, Gambling Man, There’s No Doubt About It… He Liked To Womanize As Well”; Video

In the video interview below from 69 Faces Of Rock, Saxon vocalist Biff Byford talks about the longevity of the band, late Motörhead leader Lemmy Kilmsiter, Saxon’s fan base, getting gracefully old, and all other things in between.

Byford also celebrates the 20 years since Saxon's return to an active tour duty in the States by reviewing all studio releases from the last two decades.

The interview was conducted on March 26th at The Arcada in St. Charles, Illinois. The interview was conducted and filmed by Mark Kadzielawa.

Saxon paid tribute to Lemmy, performing a cover of “Ace Of Spades” on December 17th in Madrid, Spain. Check out fan-filmed video footage below:

