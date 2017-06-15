SAXON Live At Wacken Open Air 2016; Quality Video Streaming

NWOBHM legends Saxon performed at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2016. Quality video of the band performing the songs “Power And The Glory”, “Heavy Metal Thunder”, and “Princess Of The Night” is available for streaming below:

In a new interview with Red Carpet News TV, Saxon leader Biff Byford reveals the first details for the band’s next studio album.

In regards to the follow-up to 2015's Battering Ram album, Biff reveals: “Well I can tell you what it’s called. It’s called Thunderbolt. It’ll be out in January and we’ll be touring on a World Tour.”

Saxon are recording Thunderbolt with UK-based producer Andy Sneap. Stay tuned for further updates.