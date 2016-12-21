SAXON Pay Tribute To LEMMY With Performance Of MOTÖRHEAD's “Ace Of Spades”; Video

British metal legends, Saxon, paid tribute to late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister, performing a cover of “Ace Of Spades” on December 17th in Madrid, Spain. Check out fan-filmed video footage below:

Saxon recently released Let Me Feel Your Power, their 10th live album, in North American via UDR Music. The 16 track album was recorded in Munich during November 2015 and Brighton in January 2016, with bonus material from Chicago in September 2015.

Let Me Feel Your Power is available in several formats, including DVD/2CDs, Blu-Ray/2CDs, digital download and a deluxe vinyl version which also includes the Blu-ray, DCD and CD (limited to 1500 copies). Orders can be placed via the Amazon widgets below.

Tracklisting:

“Battering Ram”*

“Motorcycle Man”*

“Sacrifice”*

“Destroyer”*

“Power And The Glory”*

“20000FT”*

“The Devil’s Footprints”*

“Heavy Metal Thunder”*

“Queen Of Hearts”*

“Princess Of The Night”*

“Wheels Of Steel”*

“Denim And Leather”*

“Crusader”*

“Eye Of The Storm”#

“Battalions Of Steel”#

“Requiem”#

*live in Munich

#live in Brighton

Bonus Material (Live In Chicago):

“Motorcycle Man”

“Battering Ram”*

“This Town Rocks”

“Sacrifice”

“Power And The Glory”

“Solid Ball Of Rock”

“Dallas 1 PM”

“Heavy Metal Thunder”

“Rock The Nations”

“The Eagle Has Landed”

“Wheels Of Steel”

“Backs To The Wall”

“Just Let Me Rock”

“Strong Arm Of The Law”

“747 (Strangers In The Night)”

“Princess Of The Night”

“Crusader”*

“Denim And Leather”

*only available as video content; not available on CD or digital

“The Devil’s Footprints” video:

“Battering Ram”:

Trailer:

“Wheels Of Steel” video:





Saxon’s next studio album is slated for a summer 2017 release. In a new interview with Metal Forces, leader Biff Byford discusses the upcoming record:

"We're writing and recording at the moment. We've done a few backing tracks already. We've got about ten or 12 backing tracks. We're still writing, really. I'm in the studio at the moment actually, writing a new song. Yeah, we're working on the new album, and we'll do a bit of recording next week and rehearsing. Then I think we'll go back in again in February and take it from there, and see if we can get it finished. We're off to America in March with UFO. So yeah, we should have time to finish it really."

On the sound of the forthcoming record, Biff states: "I don't see us suddenly turning into U2."

Read the full interview at Metal Forces.