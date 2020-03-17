SAXON Postpone March UK Shows; New Dates Confirmed (Video Message)

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and public reaction to the spread of Coronavirus, Saxon have had to, with deep regret, postpone the three UK shows planned this month in Glasgow (March 27), London (March 28) and Manchester (March 29).

To keep the bands fans and everyone else involved with the shows safe at this time, the shows have been postponed to the following dates:

August

8 - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland Ballroom

September

5 - London, England - Eventim Apollo

6 - Manchester, England - O2 Apollo

All tickets will remain valid for these revised show dates.

Says Biff Byford: “We are TRULY sorry for having to make this announcement to postpone the SOLD OUT shows in Glasgow & London and almost Sold Out Manchester show, but with all that is happening right now, we had no choice. To keep everyone in good health is our No. 1 priority - as should be everyone’s - and this coupled with the governments recommendation to curtail public gathering’s, the borders closed to get our production and personnel to UK and the fact the Eventim Apollo is closing it’s doors until at least the end of March all went to make playing the shows at the end of next week impossible. PLEASE keep your tickets for the new show dates and let's all fight this problem we are faced with together. Stay well and stay safe and see you all in August & September.”