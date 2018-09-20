SAXON Premiers "Predator" Music Video Featuring AMON AMARTH Vocalist JOHAN HEGG

Saxon have released a music video for their track “Predator”, featuring Johan Hegg from Amon Amarth. The song is featured on the band's Thunderbolt album, and the new clip comes in conjunction with the next leg of the Thunderbolt tour, now underway.

Says Saxon leader Biff Byford: “Great fun doing the new video for Predator. Big thanks to Johan for doing his thing on vocals with me… And much thanks to Steph Byford for making the video, hope you like it.”

Saxon performs next on Friday, September 21st, at Theaterfabrik in Munich, Germany. Find Saxon's complete tour schedule here.