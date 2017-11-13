SAXON Release Unboxing Video For Decade Of The Eagle Deluxe Anthology; BIFF BYFORD Discusses First London Headline Show, 80s Set Lists, Working With ELTON JOHN (Videos)

BMG recently announced the release of Saxon - Decade Of The Eagle, a deluxe anthology featuring 34 tracks, that looks back at the years that built the Saxon legend. Additionally, a 1CD and 1LP version will be made available for North America, tracklisting is below. BMG in North America will release the 1CD, 1LP versions and and then a limited number of the 4LP editions on Friday, December 1st.

Check out an unboxing video below:

In the new videos below, Biff Byford discusses the band's first headline show in London at the Electric Ballroom, their set lists and live shows during the 80s, what he feels is their most undervalued album from the 80s, and working with Elton John on Rock The Nations:

Decade Of The Eagle is a retrospective that spans the band’s first nine albums and represents the very best of the first decade of their astonishing career during which time they notched up five Top 40 albums and four Top 20 singles. These 4LP and 2CD deluxe editions feature new liner notes by frontman Biff Byford that document the decade and which are accompanied by rarely seen and classic photos from the era.

Biff says: “These are the albums from a time in the eighties that moved a generation of rock fans around the world, when British rock was once again at the forefront. Great times - never to be forgotten and still reverberating to this day.”

Saxon played a significant part of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal movement, perhaps the greatest metal genre of them all and have become one of the all-time masters of heavy metal. In doing so, Saxon have ensured they are now representative of the heart and soul from the NWOBHM time. Always remaining true to the values which established them in the first place they are driven by a desire to continuously set the highest standards and meet them head on, Saxon's work on those nine studio albums still resonates resoundingly - this is timeless stuff.

Saxon’s music that will continue to inspire metalheads for generations to come, as it has influenced so many until now. In those immortal words, fill your heads with... HEAVY METAL THUNDER!

Tracklisting:

1LP & 1CD tracklisting:

To pre-order your copy of Decade Of The Eagle, head here.

Saxon isn't wasting any time in 2018. Following the critically acclaimed release of Battering Ram in 2015, the heavy metal giants are set to release their latest studio album, Thunderbolt, on February 2nd via the Militia Guard label (Silver Lining Music). The new album Thunderbolt features original artwork by long time Saxon collaborator Paul Raymond Gregory.

"This is album 22 and it's called Thunderbolt. It's a storming, smashing, thundering collection of tracks we've been crafting with producer Andy Sneap, and it's finished ready to be unleashed. Stand clear and fasten your seat belts!” says Biff Byford.

Three weeks later, the band will embark on the first leg of the Thunderbolt 2018 European Tour. Saxon will be joined by fellow English rockers Diamond Head and metal trio Rock Goddess will perform on the scheduled UK dates, with very special guests Magnum on the UK Hull date only. However, Saxon doesn't stop there - dates for Thunderbolt Tour Part 2 will be announced in early 2018.

"This is part one of the colossal Thunderbolt World tour. We're going to be touring the whole of 2018 so get your tickets and join the ride. It's going to be fast and furious, dark and brooding. Monumental riffing and screaming vocals - loud and proud - it's going to be a Saxon tour, unique in every way!" adds Biff.

Since the 1970s, Saxon have proven their ability to take rock 'n' roll and give it an electrifying edge which has since cemented their status as pioneers of the British heavy metal wave. With over twenty studio albums under their belt, Saxon have made it their steadfast dedication to creating a dynamic body of work - a staple of their career.

Thunderbolt tracklisting:

Thunderbolt will be available for pre-order on December 1st in the following formats:

Thunderbolt 2018 European Tour - Part 1:

February

