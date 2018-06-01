SAXON Releases "The Secret Of Flight" Lyric Video; New UK Concerts Announced With DORO, WAYWARD SONS

Saxon have released a lyric video for "The Secret Of Flight", a track from the band's Thunderbolt album, out now via Militia Guard (Silver Lining Music). Watch below.

Due to demand, the band have also added three more shows in the UK around the previously announced Hard Rock Hell headline appearance on November 9th.

New dates:

November

8 - Bath, UK - Forum

10 - Nottingham, UK - Royal Concert Hall

11 - Newcastle, UK - City Hall

Tickets on sale from Friday, June 8th here. A special Planet Rock pre-sale is from Wednesday, June 6th at 10 AM, here.

Guest acts on the dates are German metal queen Doro, together with UK favorites Wayward Sons.

Biff Byford says: “2018 is turning out to be another monumental year for Saxon. After storming across the North America with the Thunderbolt tour, we are releasing ‘Secret Of Fight’ from the album as the new single and video. The track has already proven to be a live monster song so as we are half way through the year’s tour schedule, it’s apt that we release it now.

"With that in mind, we would also like to share the following up to date stats with you all:

Miles travelled: 37,000 miles

People played to: 200,000

Bottles of Wine: 184

Bottles of Beer: 2228

Bottles of water: 4350

Cocktails: 560

Tea bags: 14

Pizzas: 19

Curries: 12

Burgers: 150

Steaks: 86

Breakfasts: 49

Guitar strings: 300

Drum sticks: 150

Bass strings: 140

Guitar picks: 1000

Hours asleep: Minimal!

"As you know we never rest, so the Thunderbolt tour continues in Europe this summer and through the Autumn - now with the addition of more UK shows!”

About the new video for "The Secret Of Flight" Biff adds: “Being in a touring band we fly a lot so I was sat on a plane one day thinking in the big scheme of things we didn’t discover how to fly until quite recently in man’s history - 1903 that’s only 115 years ago. I thought it would make a good subject so there you go…. The Secret Of Flight!”