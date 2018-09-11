SAXON To Reissue The Eagle Has Landed Live Album On Splatter Vinyl And Deluxe CD; Includes Bonus Tracks

Saxon have announced the reissue of their classic live album, The Eagle Has Landed, on splatter vinyl and deluxe CD. Pre- order your copy here.

Saxon, over the decades have gone from being pioneers of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal, to becoming one of the most successful UK rock acts of all time. The truth, though, is that Saxon have always transcended trends and eras. From 1979’s Saxon album to new album Thunderbolt, the band have enjoyed considerable success. Five Top 40 albums in the UK, with four Top 20 singles. And they were similarly successful in other parts of the world as well. It’s no wonder their influence spread across the globe, and played a crucial role in the way we look at hard rock and heavy metal today.

Originally released in May 1982, The Eagle Has Landed was Saxon’s first live album to be recorded and also the first album to feature long standing drummer, Nigel Glockler. Taking its name from the bands huge, eagle lighting rig it was recorded on the European leg of their Denim And Leather tour during 1981 and was mixed at Manor And Bray Sound Studio. It was an instant hit and reached number 5 in the UK charts upon its release. This edition features bonus live tracks recorded at London’s, famous Hammersmith Odeon during, sold out Saxon headline concerts from 1981 and 1982.

CD tracklisting:

"Motorcycle Man"

"747 (Strangers In The Night)"

"Princess Of The Night"

"Strong Arm Of The Law"

"Heavy Metal Thunder"

"20,000Ft"

"Wheels Of Steel"

"Never Surrender"

"Fire In The Sky"

"Machine Gun"

Bonus tracks:

"And The Bands Played On"

"See The Light Shining"

"Frozen Rainbow"

"Midnight Rider"

"Dallas 1pm"

"Hungry Years"

Vinyl edition does not include bonus tracks.

Note: As well as bringing you the latest pre-orders and fan-funding campaigns, PledgeMusic offer a range of collectable reissues, deluxe editions and box sets to our dedicated music community. These releases may have limited stock, will have no direct involvement or updates from the artist, band or label and may not be exclusive to PledgeMusic. All orders will be shipped from U.K. by release date of October 26th.