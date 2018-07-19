SAXON To Release Special Tour Edition Of Thunderbolt Album In September; Contains Bonus Material

Since 1979, Saxon have shown their ability to take rock ‘n’ roll and give it an electrifying edge which has since cemented their status as pioneers of the British heavy metal wave. With over twenty studio albums under their belt, Saxon has made their steadfast dedication to creating a dynamic body of work a staple of their career.

With no signs of letting up, on September 7th Saxon will release a Special Tour Edition of their latest album Thunderbolt, available for pre-order here.

The Special Tour Edition features live recordings of “Thunderbolt” and “Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz)” recorded in Frankfurt and Los Angeles on the 2018 Thunderbolt World Tour. The CD format also contains a 10” x 10” poster with photos of the band while on tour.

Tracklisting:

"Olympus Rising"

"Thunderbolt"

"The Secret of Flight"

"Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz)"

"They Played Rock and Roll"

"Predator"

"Sons of Odin"

"Sniper"

"A Wizard’s Tale"

"Speed Merchants"

"Roadie’s Song"

"Nosferatu" (Raw Version)

"Thunderbolt" - Live in Frankfurt 02.03.18

"Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz)" - Live in Los Angeles 22.04.18

"The Secret Of Flight" lyric video:

