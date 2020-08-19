SAXON Unleash New Casino Game; Play Now And Get Signed Vinyl!

NWOBHM legends Saxon took a short break from the quarantine and have released a game at Metal Reels! When the entire live scene was forced to standstill, due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Saxon have released a fast-paced casino game with legendary songs, motorcycles and other classic heavy metal gadgets. Previously, bands like Twisted Sister, Sabaton, Testament, and Annihilator, among others, have also released casino games, often accompanied with unique offers, like limited and/or signed vinyls etc. So even if you don't win, you get something cool and unique from the band in the mailbox.

Metal Reels comments: “We have of course tested to play the game and must say that it's some great fun and has some fantastic graphics. But remember, if you play, play in moderation. If you do just that, you get yourself some really cool and exciting entertainment in the name of heavy metal by a band that was there in the beginning! You can find this game along with a bunch of other great rock games at Metal Reels.”

Playing the new Saxon game offers up a chance to win a signed copy of singer Biff Byford’s debut solo effort, School Of Hard Knocks.