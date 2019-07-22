SAY NEVER Debut "Do It Again" Video

Atlanta based heavy rock band Say Never has released the official music video for their single, "Do It Again", (featuring Fozzy guitarist Billy Grey).

"Do It Again" is a positive, upbeat blue collar tune with a head bobbing tempo about letting loose and having fun with friends after a long hard week at work," says the band. "All of us can easily relate to this type of song, and we all know that feeling of happiness when the weekend rolls around. 'Do It Again' soars with its driving bass guitar, heavy drums, guitar tones that are dialed in just right and that feeling that it's party time so let's blow off some steam."

