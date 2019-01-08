SCALA MERCALLI - Official Video For "Be Strong" From Forthcoming Album Released

Italy's Scala Mercalli have announced their new album, Independence, will be out in January 2019 via Alpha Omega Records. They have released an official video for the track "Be Strong".

"The song is an incitement to try to find in every circumstance the strenght to fight and pursue our dreams and ideals, without letting everyday troubles get us down, however hard and heavy they may be. Being strong does not mean never falling down, but finding the strenght to get back up. May this song be helpful to all you metalheads!"

The band comments on the new album:

“This project is about some events we consider of great importance in our country’s history, because they remind us of how important it has been, for a people dominated for years by foreign powers, to fight for ideals of unity and freedom, and reminds also that freedom, in every form, is never a gift but has always to be conquered fighting together. Yesterday as today! This example applies to every people or nation that wants to be truly free!"

More details will be revealed soon.

For information on Scala Mercalli go to their official website here and check out their official Facebook page.