SCALA MERCALLI Release "Live At School" Video Footage

On June 8th, Italian heavy metallers Scala Mercalli performed live during the year-end party of the Liceo Scientifico B. Rosetti of San Benedetto del Tronto (AP). The concert was held at the Bernardo Speca sports hall in front of an audience of about 500 students. Besides proposing some of their classics on the history of the Italian Risorgimento, the band invited several students on stage to play some rock classics.The concert was possible thanks to the Heavy Metal e Storia project that the band has been presenting for some years at the schools in Marche region with great appreciation and interest of the school managers.

Watch the footage below, which is a collection of various amateur video footage filmed on the day.

The band on the concert: "For us it is always very nice to be able to spread heavy metal to new generations, especially in a historical context that conveys very important values such as those of the Italian Risorgimento. Successfully playing for so many students, the majority of who did not know our genre, makes us very proud, as we are sure that now many of them have approached Heavy music with interest !! We also want to thank the teachers who are interested in the project and that with an open mind they have overcome some negative stereotypes about our musical genre, realizing that even Heavy Metal can send a positive message to younger people. Thank you all for the support. Still United !!"

Scala Mercalli released their new album, Independence, on January 25th 2019 via Alpha Omega Records.

The tracklist is as follows:

"The Crossing on the Sea" (from Quarto to Marsala)

"The 1000" (Calatafimi Battle)

"Honest Brigands"

"Be Strong"

"The Last Defence" (Roma-Gianicolo 1849)

"Never Surrender"

"Tolentino 1815"

"White Death"

"Whisper of the Night"

"Anita" (Ana Maria de Jesus Ribeiro da Silva)

"Fratelli d'Italia (Italian Anthem)" feat. Corale Angelico Rosati