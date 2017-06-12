SCALPEL Release “Feeding The Worm” Lyric Video

New England-based death squad, Scalpel, have released a lyric video for new single, "Feeding The Worm”. The song is taken from forthcoming album, Methods To Delusion. Watch the video below.

Scalpel will self-release Methods to Delusion on July 25th. A promo video for another new song, "Labors Of Loathing”, is also available for streaming below.

Crusted severed toes nailed to walls; humans covered head to toe in needles administering horrific psychoactive chemicals; an infants head being turned to apple sauce on a kitchen counter's edge - these are only fragments of the surreal and vicious stories told on Scalpel’s Methods To Delusion. Wielding chainsaw guitars and sledgehammer percussion, Methods To Delusion brings back a psychedelic element to extreme music, inflicting chaos and sickening truth unto the listener.

The album was engineered by Colin Marston (Gorguts) at Thousand Caves Studios. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“The Cleaner”

“Labors Of Loathing”

“The Stink”

“Feeding The Worm”

“Interdelude”

“Methods To Delusion”

“The Woodsman (Part II)”

“Brooding In The Gloom”

“Lung Butter”

“Intensified Festering”

“Feeding The Worm” lyric video:

“Labors Of Loathing”: