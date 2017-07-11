SCALPEL Streaming “The Woodsman (Part II)” Track

New England-based death squad, Scalpel, have released a new song, "The Woodsman (Part II)”. The song is taken from forthcoming album, Methods To Delusion.

Scalpel will self-release Methods to Delusion on July 25th. A promo video for another new song, "Labors Of Loathing”, is also available for streaming below.

Crusted severed toes nailed to walls; humans covered head to toe in needles administering horrific psychoactive chemicals; an infants head being turned to apple sauce on a kitchen counter's edge - these are only fragments of the surreal and vicious stories told on Scalpel’s Methods To Delusion. Wielding chainsaw guitars and sledgehammer percussion, Methods To Delusion brings back a psychedelic element to extreme music, inflicting chaos and sickening truth unto the listener.

The album was engineered by Colin Marston (Gorguts) at Thousand Caves Studios. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

“The Cleaner”

“Labors Of Loathing”

“The Stink”

“Feeding The Worm”

“Interdelude”

“Methods To Delusion”

“The Woodsman (Part II)”

“Brooding In The Gloom”

“Lung Butter”

“Intensified Festering”

"The Woodsman (Part II)":

“Feeding The Worm” lyric video:

“Labors Of Loathing”: