SCALPEL Streaming “The Woodsman (Part II)” Track
July 11, 2017, 35 minutes ago
New England-based death squad, Scalpel, have released a new song, "The Woodsman (Part II)”. The song is taken from forthcoming album, Methods To Delusion.
Scalpel will self-release Methods to Delusion on July 25th. A promo video for another new song, "Labors Of Loathing”, is also available for streaming below.
Crusted severed toes nailed to walls; humans covered head to toe in needles administering horrific psychoactive chemicals; an infants head being turned to apple sauce on a kitchen counter's edge - these are only fragments of the surreal and vicious stories told on Scalpel’s Methods To Delusion. Wielding chainsaw guitars and sledgehammer percussion, Methods To Delusion brings back a psychedelic element to extreme music, inflicting chaos and sickening truth unto the listener.
The album was engineered by Colin Marston (Gorguts) at Thousand Caves Studios. Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
“The Cleaner”
“Labors Of Loathing”
“The Stink”
“Feeding The Worm”
“Interdelude”
“Methods To Delusion”
“The Woodsman (Part II)”
“Brooding In The Gloom”
“Lung Butter”
“Intensified Festering”
"The Woodsman (Part II)":
“Feeding The Worm” lyric video:
“Labors Of Loathing”: