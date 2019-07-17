Scandinavia's MASS WORSHIP Sign With Century Media Records

Hailing out of Scandinavia, Mass Worship is a darkened metal band tastefully adding onto the rich legacy of Scandinavian metal with their uniquely heavy and gritty sound. The Stockholm based band was officially formed in January 2018, but the members carry a rich history comprising of relentless touring and recording schedules and the future that lies ahead of Mass Worship will be no different.

On the back of the release of the "Spiritual Destitution” single (Isolation Records) the band set out on the road sharing stages across genres with diverse bands such as Vader, Comeback Kid, Malevolence and now-label mates Implore - followed by a year of meticulously working on their debut album, that is set for a release through Century Media Records later this year.

The band comments: “We’re very excited to announce that we have signed a worldwide deal with Century Media Records. It’s a huge honor being a part of one of the world’s most notable metal-labels and joining forces with titans such as At The Gates, Napalm Death, Arch Enemy, Entombed A.D., The Haunted and many more influential artists. We have worked tediously on our debut record and we can’t wait to share it with you all very soon.”

The following gentlemen are already avid supporters of Mass Worship:

Tomas Lindberg (At The Gates): “Mass Worship brings back the gnarliness and attitude of the days of Breach and other more metal tinged hardcore bands from that era, I am struck by the energy and the ferocity in the delivery. Great stuff indeed. Prepare to get crushed!”

Marco Aro (The Haunted): "I'm so stoked about my friends in Mass Worship finally getting their stuff out there... this gritty HM-2 onslaught is going to have you gasping for air right from the get go! I've been a fan of this band since the beginning... so big up to my boys... enjoy the ride ahead!"

Jonas Renkse (Katatonia, Bloodbath): ”Good to see our buddies in Mass Worship finally release a full-length. I’m sure their patented gritty machinery of death-y sludge will destroy some ears out there!”

Stay tuned for more news from Mass Worship who shall bring you heavy riffs out of the Scandinavian darkness.