SCANNER Celebrating 30th Anniversary With The Galactos Tapes; Re-Recorded Version Of “Warp 7” Streaming

2017 marks the 30th anniversary of Scanner, and that's why the band is celebrating this special occasion with the release of The Galactos Tapes - out on August 25th via Massacre Records.

The Galactos Tapes will include 2 CDs and will be available as a CD Digipak: The first CD includes a fine selection of songs, taken from previous releases, and the second CD includes re-recordings of Scanner classics with long-time vocalist Efthimios Ioannidis handling vocal duties.

The songs featured on the first CD were also chosen by the band's fans, and are a result of numerous conducted surveys on the band's social media channels. For the second CD, SCanner decided to re-record a few classics with their long-time vocalist Efthimios, who's the man behind the mic for more than a decade now.

Fans can listen to the re-recorded version of "Warp 7", originally featured on the album Hypertrace, below.

Tracklisting:

CD1 – Compilation

“Galactos”

“Warp 7”

“We Start It Tomorrow”

“Buy Or Die”

“Across The Universe”

“Puppet On A String”

“Innuendo” (Queen cover)

“F.T.B.”

“After The Storm”

“Terrion”

“Out Of Nowhere”

“The Law”

“Judge On The Run”

“Nevermore”

“Always Alien”

CD2 – Re-Recordings

“Warp 7”

“Puppet On A String”

“Across The Universe”

“Rubberman”

“Terrion”

“Wonder”

“Tollshocked”

“Sister Mary”

“Till The Ferryman Dies”

“Warp 7” re-record: