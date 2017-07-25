SCANNER Celebrating 30th Anniversary With The Galactos Tapes; Re-Recorded Version Of “Warp 7” Streaming
July 25, 2017, an hour ago
2017 marks the 30th anniversary of Scanner, and that's why the band is celebrating this special occasion with the release of The Galactos Tapes - out on August 25th via Massacre Records.
The Galactos Tapes will include 2 CDs and will be available as a CD Digipak: The first CD includes a fine selection of songs, taken from previous releases, and the second CD includes re-recordings of Scanner classics with long-time vocalist Efthimios Ioannidis handling vocal duties.
The songs featured on the first CD were also chosen by the band's fans, and are a result of numerous conducted surveys on the band's social media channels. For the second CD, SCanner decided to re-record a few classics with their long-time vocalist Efthimios, who's the man behind the mic for more than a decade now.
Fans can listen to the re-recorded version of "Warp 7", originally featured on the album Hypertrace, below.
Tracklisting:
CD1 – Compilation
“Galactos”
“Warp 7”
“We Start It Tomorrow”
“Buy Or Die”
“Across The Universe”
“Puppet On A String”
“Innuendo” (Queen cover)
“F.T.B.”
“After The Storm”
“Terrion”
“Out Of Nowhere”
“The Law”
“Judge On The Run”
“Nevermore”
“Always Alien”
CD2 – Re-Recordings
“Warp 7”
“Puppet On A String”
“Across The Universe”
“Rubberman”
“Terrion”
“Wonder”
“Tollshocked”
“Sister Mary”
“Till The Ferryman Dies”
“Warp 7” re-record: