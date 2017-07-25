SCANNER Celebrating 30th Anniversary With The Galactos Tapes; Re-Recorded Version Of “Warp 7” Streaming

2017 marks the 30th anniversary of Scanner, and that's why the band is celebrating this special occasion with the release of The Galactos Tapes - out on August 25th via Massacre Records.

The Galactos Tapes will include 2 CDs and will be available as a CD Digipak: The first CD includes a fine selection of songs, taken from previous releases, and the second CD includes re-recordings of Scanner classics with long-time vocalist Efthimios Ioannidis handling vocal duties.

The songs featured on the first CD were also chosen by the band's fans, and are a result of numerous conducted surveys on the band's social media channels. For the second CD, SCanner decided to re-record a few classics with their long-time vocalist Efthimios, who's the man behind the mic for more than a decade now.

Fans can listen to the re-recorded version of "Warp 7", originally featured on the album Hypertrace, below.

Tracklisting:

CD1 – Compilation
“Galactos”
“Warp 7”
“We Start It Tomorrow”
“Buy Or Die”
“Across The Universe”
“Puppet On A String”
“Innuendo” (Queen cover)
“F.T.B.”
“After The Storm”
“Terrion”
“Out Of Nowhere”
“The Law”
“Judge On The Run”
“Nevermore”
“Always Alien”

CD2 – Re-Recordings
“Warp 7”
“Puppet On A String”
“Across The Universe”
“Rubberman”
“Terrion”
“Wonder”
“Tollshocked”
“Sister Mary”
“Till The Ferryman Dies”

“Warp 7” re-record:

