SCARDUST Launch Lyric Video For "Out Of Strong Came Sweetness" Featuring ORPHANED LAND Singer KOBI FARHI

Israel symphonic/progressive metal band, Scardust, celebrates the global release of their full-length debut, Sands Of Time by unveiling a lyric video for “Out Of Strong Came Sweetness”, a song from the album featuring guest vocals by Orphaned Land vocalist (and fellow countryman) Kobi Farhi. The Rafael Ortega-designed clip can be seen below.

Says the band, "'Out Of Strong Came Sweetness' is a key phrase in Samson and Delilah's Biblical tale. The song is written and performed as a duet between the two main characters - Samson (Kobi Farhi) and Delilah (Noa Gruman). The first verse represents Samson's character, the conflicts he has to deal with and his blind attraction to Delilah even though she is on the enemy's side. In the second verse, Delilah tells how she convinced him to tell her the secret to his powers (which is the length of his hair). The chorus is a direct quote of the key phrase of the story. It's basically a paradox, represented by metaphors, that is integrated in all different parts of the story."

Mastered by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Devin Townsend, BTBAM), featuring cover art by Drake Mefestta (Cradle of Filth, Michael Romeo, Devilment) and guest vocals from Kobi Farhi (Orphaned Land) and Jake E (Cyhra/ex-Amaranthe), Sands Of Time was originally self-released.

The new CD reissue will includes a bonus acoustic piano demo of the brand-new song “Mist,” while the new gatefold double-LP edition will include the group's 2015 debut EP “Shadow” in its entirety on Side D - the first time that release has been offered on vinyl as well. Order at the M-Theory store.

Tracklisting:

“Sands Of Time Act I: Overture”

“Sands Of Time Act II: Eyes Of Agony”

“Sands Of Time Act III: Dials”

“Sands Of Time Act IV: Sands Of Time”

“Arrowhead”

“Out Of Strong Came Sweetness” (feat. Kobi Farhi of Orphaned Land)

“Queen Of Insanity”

“Blades”

“Gift Divine” (feat. Cyhra’s Jake E)

“Mist” (acoustic demo bonus track)

2LP bonus tracks:

“Tantibus”

“Shards, Pt. I - Birds”

“Shards, Pt. II - Shadow”

“Shards, Pt. III - Gravity”

“Sands Of Time” lyric video: