SCARDUST Reveals “Addicted” Video

The story told by acclaimed Israeli progressive/symphonic metal band Scardust in last week's music video for “Tantibus II” is continued in their new music video for “Addicted,” the second single from their upcoming concept album, Strangers, which is set to be released on October 30 via M-Theory Audio.

In “Tantibus II,” we met a protagonist who decided to disconnect from reality into her own mind, and now in “Addicted,” we find that there is someone who cares about her. This caring person tries to show her the meaning of addiction, and explain to her that she is running away instead of facing reality.

“This video shows us the passage between the worlds of reality and addiction,” says Scardust vocalist Noa Gruman. “The character in 'Addicted' can walk freely between those worlds, as she is neither stuck nor fighting to get out. The choir represents the way out, and the string quartet represents the way in.”

“Addicted” and “Tantibus II” will premiere on streaming platforms this Friday, September 18. The two songs will also be offered as instant downloads with all digital pre-orders of Strangers.

Scardust has also launched the “Mist Cover Challenge,” an invitation for fans to play or sing along with the final minute of the new song “Mist,” the closing track of Strangers, with the chance of winning a deluxe package of signed CD and vinyl copies of Strangers, a new Scardust t-shirt design and guitar picks. To enter the challenge, follow the instructions at this location and upload your video anywhere on social media, tagging the band and including the hashtag #scardustmist. Entries close on October 25, and winners will be announced by the band during a special livestream on November 1.

An intriguing concept album built of complementary song pairs working from the outside in, Strangers was written and composed jointly by singer Noa Gruman and composer Orr Didi, who also collaborated with Scardust on their full-length debut Sands of Time and their 2015 EP Shadow.

The recording sessions for Strangers – which includes a guest appearance from German folk musician Patty Gurdy, as well as vocals by the Hellscore choir and England’s prestigious Westbrook Hay Prep School Chamber Choir – began in the winter of 2020. From there, the band was faced with the outbreak of COVID-19, which brutally destroyed their recording plans, ironically forcing them to continue the process in isolation, estranged from one another, in their individual home studios.

Vocalist Noa Gruman explains, “Strangers deals with the concept of being estranged. Written from multiple perspectives, it explores the ways in which people can be estranged from one another, from themselves, from society, from their loved ones and even from their own subconscious. After the overture, which introduces musical themes, the album separates into two parts. Every song from the second part is a mirror image of a parallel song in the first. Each pair of songs tells the story of a pair of strangers. They can be played together as a standalone piece, as individual songs or as part of the album, whatever the listener’s heart desires.”

Pre-orders for CD and limited-edition gray smoke vinyl editions of Strangers – mastered by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Devin Townsend, Arch Enemy) – are now live here.

Tracklisting:

"Overture For The Estranged"

"Break The Ice"

"Tantibus II"

"Stranger"

"Concrete Cages" (feat. Patty Gurdy)

"Over"

"Under"

"Huts"

"Gone"

"Addicted"

"Mist"

"Addicted" video:

"Tantibus II":

Teaser:

Band lineup:

Noa Gruman - Vocals

Yanai Avnet - Bass

Yadin Moyal - Guitar

Itai Portugali - Keyboards

Yoav Weinberg - Drums