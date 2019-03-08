SCARDUST Sign With M-Theory Audio

M-Theory Audio has announced the signing of Israel's leading progressive metal band, Scardust. The label will reissue the group's acclaimed full-length debut, Sands Of Time, on May 24th on limited-edition double vinyl (the album's first-ever LP release), digital and compact disc.

The Sands Of Time reissue precedes major summer festival performances by the band – the UK's Ramblin' Man Fair, where they will perform on the Prog In The Park stage alongside Riverside, Pain of Salvation and Anathema, and at Slovenia's week-long Metaldays, which also features the likes of Dream Theater, Arch Enemy and Demons & Wizards, as well as Taihu Midi Festival in Suzhou near Shanghai, China May 4th.

Mastered by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Devin Townsend, BTBAM), featuring cover art by Drake Mefestta (Cradle of Filth, Michael Romeo, Devilment) and guest vocals from Kobi Farhi (Orphaned Land) and Jake E (Cyhra/ex-Amaranthe), Sands Of Time was originally self-released.

The new CD reissue will include a bonus acoustic piano demo of the brand-new song “Mist,” while the new gatefold double-LP edition will include the group's 2015 debut EP “Shadow” in its entirety on Side D – the first time that release has been offered on vinyl as well. Find preorders at the M-Theory store.

“We are very excited to be working with M-Theory Audio, whose philosophy of co-operation between artists mirrors our own,” says Scardust vocalist Noa Gruman. “It's great to have the 'Sands of Time' CD released globally, and the pressing of a double vinyl LP which will include our EP 'Shadow' is something that would have been impossible for us to do as an independent band. Signing with M-Theory, as well as working on new material and preparing for summer festivals, makes us feel that the future looks very bright for us, and we can't wait to bring our epic experience to new crowds and new heights.”

Tracklisting:

“Sands Of Time Act I: Overture”

“Sands Of Time Act II: Eyes Of Agony”

“Sands Of Time Act III: Dials”

“Sands Of Time Act IV: Sands Of Time”

“Arrowhead”

“Out Of Strong Came Sweetness” (feat. Kobi Farhi of Orphaned Land)

“Queen Of Insanity”

“Blades”

“Gift Divine” (feat. Cyhra’s Jake E)

“Mist” (acoustic demo bonus track)

2LP bonus tracks:

“Tantibus”

“Shards, Pt. I – Birds”

“Shards, Pt. II – Shadow”

“Shards, Pt. III – Gravity”

“Sands Of Time” lyric video: