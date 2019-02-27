SCARLET AURA Premiers "Hot'N'Heavy" Music Video

Scarlet Aura, known from touring with Tarja Turunen and Rhapsody Reunion, have released a video for "Hot'n'Heavy", the title track of their upcoming album, out on March 22nd. Says the band: “All we can say about the video, the song and the album is that they are hot and definitely heavy! Check it out!“

The band has also launched an IndieGoGo campaign to create Silver City Records, an exclusively rock/netal record label that will help new generation of rising rock and metal stars and on which the Hot’n’Heavy album will also be released.

Hot’N’Heavy tracklisting:

"This Future Becomes Our Past"

"Hail To You!"

"In The Name Of My Pain"

"Hot’n’Heavy"

"Fallin’ To Pieces"

"Glimpse In The Mirror"

"You Bite Me I Bite You Back"

"Hate Is Evanescent, Violence Is Forever"

"Silver City"

"Light Be My Guide"

"Let's Go Fucking Wild"

"Balkan Stars Project - To New Horizons" (Bonus track)

Lineup:

Aura Danciulescu - Lead Vocals

Mihai Danciulescu - Lead guitar, Vocals

Rene Nistor - Bass guitar, Vocals

Sorin Ristea - Drums