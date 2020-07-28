SCARLET AURA Signs Global Digital Distribution Deal With Universal Music

Scarlet Aura, in association with Silver City Records, announces signing of the Global Digital Distribution Deal with Universal Music.

After six years of rocking international stages with their heavy metal style, Scarlet Aura signs again with Universal Music. Universal Music Romania will handle an exclusive worldwide digital distribution as well as physical distribution in band’s home country for the upcoming release, while Silver City Records will take care of the international physical distribution and production.

The deal includes the sixth studio album from Scarlet Aura, that will be released in 2021 alongside a tour with Primal Fear. This is the new phenomena that the Romanian band brought to the metal stage - a trilogy of metal albums followed by fantasy book volumes written by the singer Aura Danciulescu. The upcoming album will continue a conceptual trilogy called The Book Of Scarlet that started in 2019 and already includes two critically acclaimed albums Hot’n’Heavy (2019) and Stormbreaker (2020) together with accompanying fantasy books.

Scarlet Aura on the signing: “Alongside Silver City Records, we are putting our shoulder into strengthening the metal stage after an almost devastating year and we are happy to have Universal Music as partners. Life is now, music is forever! See you at the shows!”

Universal Music Romania statement:” We are happy to join forces again with Scarlet Aura, a band that proved throughout the years its talent, innovation, hard work and dedication for what they love the most: metal music!”

Lineup:

Aura Danciulescu - Lead Vocals

Mihai Danciulescu - Lead guitar, Vocals

Rene Nistor - Bass guitar, Vocals

Sorin Ristea - Drums