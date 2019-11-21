SCARLET AURA To Release Stormbreaker Album In March; "High In The Sky" Music Video Streaming

Scarlet Aura have become a staple in the European metal scene with their powerful live shows and crushing heavy metal. After touring internationally with artists like Rhapsody Of Fire, Tarja, Beast In Black and Soto, releasing critically acclaimed albums and gaining steady followers on all channels, Scarlet Aura are now set to release their fifth album, Stormbreaker, and just shared the album’s cover art, tracklisting and release date.

Stormbreaker features the previously released single track, "High In The Sky" which debuted live during their summer tour. Check out the music video below.

Stormbreaker will also mark the official release of the second fantasy book volume from the same trilogy. Scarlet Aura continues the conceptual The Book Of Scarlet Trilogy showing who they are through the musical and the lyrical part. The new album and book release date are set for March 27.

Aura, the front lady, states: “As an artist I'm not afraid to dig into the unknown by approaching sensible subjects in our songs, subjects like the difficulty of being honest with others but also with yourself regarding your own feelings, the need of overcoming a huge sufferance that troubles you, the lack of courage when it's about doing the right thing, the lack of love or the crying for it… subjects that make ourselves human, subjects that are in each one of us and that makes us who we are and maybe throughout our music, we get recovered, healed or better, we discover ourselves for who we really are because with any doubt music heals the spirit, metal heals the heart. And so Stormbreaker was born and got the fantasy clothing as the second album from “The Book Of Scarlet” Trilogy which became without even knowing in advance, a journey, a process of getting our true self out there through this unique process of enjoying the combination between metal music and fantasy literature. The release album concerts will be true shows of spark in which we'll use the amazing prop that will give you the goose bumps of the Scarlet world so join us, let's make this 2020 tour into a sold out one, it will be definitely worth it!"

Guitarist Mihai adds: “Stormbreaker continues the heavy metal statement we started with Hail To You and although The Book Of Scarlet trilogy takes these albums into a fantasy world of discovering Scarlet, I think we'll all realize after listening that actually Scarlet is in each one of us. Stormbreaker comes rough, it comes straight forward, it comes in your face with the powerful rhythms, edgy guitar riffs, almost psychedelic guitar solos, hard crunchy bass lines, modulations and surprises at every step not giving you the time to get bored but to want more after everysong, all of us exceeding even our own expectations. After I finished the production for Stormbreaker I was surprised of our evolution, I think it's the best album Scarlet Aura had so far, I think it comes with the fresh sound and approach the heavy metal stage needs, I'm proud of how far we've got and I hope you'll be too by coming to our shows and supporting the band. Can't wait to see you out there!”

“Eastern European countries and particularly Romania haven’t brought many metal bands on the international metal music radar, making with Scarlet Aura a beautiful exception also by their sparkling and full of energy fronted female singer, by their message full of light, by their powerful sound, unique guitar solos, song writing and the fantasy behind all this. Scarlet Aura in one word? Exception!," points out Dr. Tatyana Shubina, Managing Director of Silver City Records.

The album was recorded in Bucharest at Silver City Studio and written, mixed, engineered and produced by Mihai Danciulescu, founder and guitar player of Scarlet Aura, with lyrics written by Aura Danciulescu. The album and the book will be released by Silver City Records, the band's own record label.

The new album release can be supported throughout Scarlet Aura’s fundraising campaign on Indiegogo here. Pre-orders for Stormbreaker album as limited edition digipak and double gatefold red vinyl are available alongside the coolest perks like Aura's white wings!

Tracklisting:

"The World Is Not Enough"

"Metal Hell"

"Battle Cry"

"Stormbreaker"

"Loose Cannon"

"I Am The One"

"High In The sky"

"The Heretic"

"Daddy's lil Monster"

"A Blast From The Past"

"Scarlets United"

"High In The Sky" video:

Lineup:

Aura Danciulescu - Lead Vocals

Mihai Danciulescu - Lead guitar, Vocals

Rene Nistor - Bass guitar, Vocals

Doru Florin Gheorghita - Drums