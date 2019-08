SCARLET SINS Announce Two Reunion Shows, Welcome Former COAL CHAMBER Bassist CHELA RHEA HARPER To The Line-Up

Toronto's Scarlet Sins, who called it quits in 2009 after several years together and only one album (released in 2008), recently broke their silence via their official Facebook page, which was never deactivated. On March 6th someone in the camp posted the following message along with a band photo:

"Happy International Womens Day! 2019 will bring some surprises.... stay tuned!"

The band has now checked in with the following update:

"Hello sinners! It’s been awhile. We’ve been busy — making babies, careers and dreams come true — but something was missing. Then a fateful text, a reacquaintance, and a crazy idea...

They say life is short, have fun and enjoy the ride. So we decided, what the hell, let’s do a couple of shows and see where it goes. Over the last few months, we’ve been busy planning, practicing and finding some missing pieces.

We are super excited to announce that we have two hometown shows booked!

October

19 - The Rainbow - Ottawa, ON

November

2 - The Bovine - Toronto, ON

We are also adding two very talented sinners to the lineup! Chela Rhea (Coal Chamber, The Awakening) on bass and Monica Julie (Spankdriven, Hayley Stark) on guitar. We want to thank our sinner sister Tanya for her dedication and contribution to the band.

As our paths have brought us together, we have no idea what tomorrow brings. For now, let’s just enjoy the ride."

Xoxo,

Sylv, Cris, Elie, Chela, Mon

Scarlet Sins have now re-released their debut album via Bandcamp with the following message:

"Time to be reborn... our album is available on BandCamp. Stream or download. Happy Spring!"

It is available for streaming and for purchase below.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Let Go"

"Drown"

"Above Ground"

"Own Truth"

"With You"

"Reborn"

"Strangelove"

"Are You Worth It"

"Backstabber"

"Broken"

"Fire Inside"

"Entre"

"No Arguments"

Watch the band's official Facebook page for updates here.