SCARLET SINS Drummer ELIE BERTRAND Checks In Following Rehearsals, Revisits "Broken" From Debut Album (Video)

Toronto's Scarlet Sins, who called it quits in 2009 after several years together and only one album (released in 2008), recently broke their silence via their official Facebook page, which was never deactivated. On March 6th someone in the camp posted the following message along with a band photo:

"Happy International Womens Day! 2019 will bring some surprises.... stay tuned!"

The band has now checked in with the following update:

"Hello sinners! It’s been awhile. We’ve been busy — making babies, careers and dreams come true — but something was missing. Then a fateful text, a reacquaintance, and a crazy idea...

They say life is short, have fun and enjoy the ride. So we decided, what the hell, let’s do a couple of shows and see where it goes. Over the last few months, we’ve been busy planning, practicing and finding some missing pieces.

We are super excited to announce that we have two hometown shows booked!

October

19 - The Rainbow - Ottawa, ON

November

2 - The Bovine - Toronto, ON

We are also adding two very talented sinners to the lineup! Chela Rhea (Coal Chamber, The Awakening) on bass and Monica Julie (Spankdriven, Hayley Stark) on guitar. We want to thank our sinner sister Tanya for her dedication and contribution to the band.

As our paths have brought us together, we have no idea what tomorrow brings. For now, let’s just enjoy the ride."

Drummer Elie Bertrand has now checked in with the following:

"Hey y'all, so yep ! Ten years later, Scarlet Sins is active again! We had our first rehearsal last weekend and it was A BLAST ! We had so much fun. It sounded great ! We even have some new songs coming up and a couple of shows in Canada, for now !

For the occasion and after getting requests left and right for it, I recorded one of our songs again. I picked 'Broken' because personally it's one of my favourites, and also because we weren't sure to play it live and I think I convinced everyone otherwise... so I'm like being super childish and picking that one!! Haha !! Hope you like it !

For those of you that don't know Scarlet Sins, check it out ! Our album made it on the Grammy Short list in 2008. We were one of two independent bands to land on there. It's a huge deal. We worked real hard. We played with so many artists such as Motley Crue, Anvil and Doro."

Scarlet Sins recently re-released their debut album via Bandcamp with the following message:

"Time to be reborn... our album is available on BandCamp. Stream or download. Happy Spring!"

It is available for streaming and for purchase below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://scarletsins.bandcamp.com/album/scarlet-sins" href="http://scarletsins.bandcamp.com/album/scarlet-sins">Scarlet Sins by Scarlet Sins</a>

The tracklist is as follows:

"Let Go"

"Drown"

"Above Ground"

"Own Truth"

"With You"

"Reborn"

"Strangelove"

"Are You Worth It"

"Backstabber"

"Broken"

"Fire Inside"

"Entre"

"No Arguments"

Watch the band's official Facebook page for updates here.