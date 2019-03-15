SCARLET SINS Release Video Clip "From The Vault..."

Toronto bashers Scarlet Sins, who called it quits in 2009 after several years together and only one album (released in 2008), recently broke their silence via their official Facebook page, which was never deactivated. On March 6th someone in the camp posted the following message along with a band photo:

"Happy International Womens Day! 2019 will bring some surprises.... stay tuned!"

They have since followed up this announcent with the original press reel that was released with their self-titled debut album.

Watch the band's official Facebook page for updates here.

Following is the original statement issued by Scarlet Sins in November 2009 announcing their disbanding:

"To our faithful Sinners,

It is with a heavy heart that we're announcing the end of Scarlet Sins.

Sadly, in spite of all that we've accomplished prior to and beyond the release of our debut album, we've come to a point where it no longer makes sense to continue as a band. Scarlet Sins is made up of four individuals with their own ideas of where we should take our music. The deeper we got into making our second record it became more and more obvious that the dynamics just weren't there. Some of the ideas gelled, some didn't, and unfortunately some of the gaps in our thinking were too far and too deep to bridge.

Rather than make a mockery of our debut album and everything we've accomplished we've decided it's best if we move on to other things. We part as friends, and we're eternally grateful to the people that have stood by us and made Scarlet Sins something worth remembering.

We would like to thank all of our fans for the unconditional support and for every email, note, message, letter, comment you ever left us encouraging us to do what we love to do. Each of us fed off your strength and support, and, hopefully, we've given that back to you through our music.

Also, thank you to every DJ, journalist, sponsor, producer, promoter, agent, manager, publicist, band, roadie, tech, former band member, friend and relative who helped us along the way. Without you, we wouldn't be able to cherish the memories we will have forever.

The four of us will continue to make music, of course.

We came, we saw, we kicked ass, we went out on a high note."

Sylv, Cris, Tanya, Elie