SCEPTOR Begins Work On New Album

German/American metal band Sceptor have announced the title of their new album which is projected for a release, later in 2020.

A statement from the band reads:

"We are four songs written into our new album, so all is progressing better than expected! Also, we are proud to announce the title of our new, forthcoming release. Our album will be titled Rise To The Light! In the coming weeks, we will announce our record label. Stay tuned and thank you one and all!"

Sceptor are:

Bob Mitchell - Vocals

Torsten Lang - Guitars

Timo Nolden - Guitars

K. Keller - Bass Guitars

Holger Ziegler - Drums