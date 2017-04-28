SCHAMMASCH To Release The Maldoror Chants: Hermaphrodite Album In June; Teaser Video Streaming

The Maldoror Chants: Hermaphrodite, the first in a series of special releases from Swiss spiritual black-metal avant-gardists, Schammasch, will be released on June 9th via Prosthetic Records.

Says the band: “With last year's release of Triangle the numerological trilogy I - II - III has been closed. Different territories are about to be explored in the future, beginning with the first work of a series of records entitled The Maldoror Chants. As the title clearly tells, the concept of those records is based on the grand novel Les Chants de Maldoror, one of surrealism's dire fathers and up to this day one of the biggest literary mysteries and outgrowths.

“Having been an inspiration to Schammasch ever since Contradiction, the times have come to give this inspiration the room it deserves. Each record will follow one specific moment of the book, the first one being Hermaphrodite, a short story which appears aside the main story line in the book's first half.

“From a musical point of view these records are to be seen as an artistic experiment, apparently deriving from a different place than what we've done so far. Focus lies on telling instead of singing, atmosphere instead of technique, flow instead of structure. Don't expect anything but explore everything.”

The Maldoror Chants: Hermaphrodite is available in various pre-sale formats here.