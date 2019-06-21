SCHATTENMANN Debut “Epidemie” Video
June 21, 2019, an hour ago
Electronic beats merge into stoic rhythms, danceable melodies sing about the hidden aspects inside, and metal riffs quicken the pulse: Schattenmann mixes the brute force of Neue Deutsche Härte with rock and electro elements of different styles - just to create a new genre, already set as the mark of the young band from Germany: NDH 2.0. A unique feature that made Schattenmann capturing the Gothic culture easily. Their new album, Epidemie, will be released via AFM Records on July 5th. A video for the title track is streaming below.
Epidemie is an emotional roller coaster ride in which Schattenmann reveal a more personal side. The band has created an album that easily overcomes the boundaries between Metal and NDH.
On Epidemie you can find riff-oriented songs as well as catchy tunes for the dancefloor. The album was mastered at Separate Sound Studios (J.B.O., Tarja Turunen, Hämatom and many more).
Tracklisting:
“Schattenland”
“F.U.C.K.Y.O.U.”
“Schlag für Schlag”
“Epidemie”
“Wahreit oder Pflicht”
“Ruf der Engel”
“Kopf durch die Wand”
“Schawarz = Religion”
“Gewissen”
“Darkroom”
“Nadel und Faden”
“Phantom”
“Epidemie” video: