SCHATTENMANN Debut “Epidemie” Video

Electronic beats merge into stoic rhythms, danceable melodies sing about the hidden aspects inside, and metal riffs quicken the pulse: Schattenmann mixes the brute force of Neue Deutsche Härte with rock and electro elements of different styles - just to create a new genre, already set as the mark of the young band from Germany: NDH 2.0. A unique feature that made Schattenmann capturing the Gothic culture easily. Their new album, Epidemie, will be released via AFM Records on July 5th. A video for the title track is streaming below.

Epidemie is an emotional roller coaster ride in which Schattenmann reveal a more personal side. The band has created an album that easily overcomes the boundaries between Metal and NDH.

On Epidemie you can find riff-oriented songs as well as catchy tunes for the dancefloor. The album was mastered at Separate Sound Studios (J.B.O., Tarja Turunen, Hämatom and many more).

Tracklisting:

“Schattenland”

“F.U.C.K.Y.O.U.”

“Schlag für Schlag”

“Epidemie”

“Wahreit oder Pflicht”

“Ruf der Engel”

“Kopf durch die Wand”

“Schawarz = Religion”

“Gewissen”

“Darkroom”

“Nadel und Faden”

“Phantom”

“Epidemie” video: