SCHATTENMANN Release Official 360° Video For New Single "Licht An"

German newcomers Schattenmann have released an official 360° vidoe for their new single, "Licht An", taken from their forthcoming debut album which is due out in 2018 via Drakkar Entertainment. Watch the video on a mobile device using the YouTube app for the full 360° experience.

For information on Schattenmann go to their official Facebook page here.

Schattenmann is:

Frank Herzig - vocals

Jan Suk - guitars

Luke Shook - bass

Nils Kinzig - drums