SCHATTENMANN Release Official 360° Video For New Single "Licht An"
November 25, 2017, an hour ago
German newcomers Schattenmann have released an official 360° vidoe for their new single, "Licht An", taken from their forthcoming debut album which is due out in 2018 via Drakkar Entertainment. Watch the video on a mobile device using the YouTube app for the full 360° experience.
For information on Schattenmann go to their official Facebook page here.
Schattenmann is:
Frank Herzig - vocals
Jan Suk - guitars
Luke Shook - bass
Nils Kinzig - drums