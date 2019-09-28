SCHATTENMANN Release Official Video For "Schwarz = Religion" Featuring Members Of MEGAHERZ, NORD And EISFABRIK

September 28, 2019, an hour ago

Electronic beats merge into stoic rhythms, danceable melodies sing about the hidden aspects inside, and metal riffs quicken the pulse: Schattenmann mixes the brute force of Neue Deutsche Härte with rock and electro elements of different styles - just to create a new genre, already set as the mark of the young band from Germany: NDH 2.0. A unique feature that made Schattenmann capturing the Gothic culture easily. Their new album, Epidemie, was released via AFM Records on July 5th.

Check out the new video for "Schawarz = Religion" below.

Epidemie is an emotional roller coaster ride in which Schattenmann reveal a more personal side. The band has created an album that easily overcomes the boundaries between Metal and NDH.

On Epidemie you can find riff-oriented songs as well as catchy tunes for the dancefloor. The album was mastered at Separate Sound Studios (J.B.O., Tarja Turunen, Hämatom and many more).

Tracklisting:

“Schattenland”
“F.U.C.K.Y.O.U.”
“Schlag für Schlag”
“Epidemie”
“Wahreit oder Pflicht”
“Ruf der Engel”
“Kopf durch die Wand”
“Schwarz = Religion”
“Gewissen”
“Darkroom”
“Nadel und Faden”
“Phantom”

“Epidemie” video:



Latest Reviews