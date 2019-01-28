SCHATTENMANN Signs With AFM Records

Electronic beats merge into stoic rhythms, danceable melodies sing about the hidden aspects inside, and metal riffs quicken the pulse: Schattenmann mixes the brute force of Neue Deutsche Härte with rock and electro elements of different styles - just to create a new genre, already set as the mark of the young band from Germany: NDH 2.0. A unique feature that made Schattenmann capturing the Gothic culture easily.

Now, the young quartet has set up for its next step and joined AFM Records.

Frank Herzig (singer) about the collaboration: "We all are thrilled about the chance to sign with such a successful label as AFM Records. In our short career, it is a huge progress for us and encourages us to work as hard as possible to follow up every possibility being offered to us.”

With their debut album, Licht an, Schattenmann thrilled critics and fans in 2018. Here are your next chances to see the new AFM Records artist live on stage.

February

15 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

16 - Berlin, Germany - Privatclub

22 - München, Germany - Feierwerk

23 - Nürnberg, Germany - Cult

March

1 - Zofingen, Switzerland - Oxil

2 - Frankfurt, Germany - Das Bett

8 - Flensburg, Germany - Roxy

9 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

22 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli

23 - Hannover, Germany - Subkultur