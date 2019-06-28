Schecter Announces Worldwide Release Of Signature PRINCE Cloud Guitar

Guitar World is reporting that Schecter has announced that its Prince Cloud replica guitar will now be available worldwide.

The original Cloud guitar, which was immortalized by Prince in the film Purple Rain, was built by Minneapolis luthier Dave Rusan and modeled after a custom bass Prince bought for his friend, André Cymone. Prince subsequently commissioned Scheter to remake the Cloud in new colors and finishes, and to repair his existing Clouds.

The new Cloud replica—previously only available to purchase in-person at Paisley Park—features a 3-piece maple neck with a maple fretboard with Black Prince love symbol inlays. Sound-wise, the guitar features Volume and Tone controls, a 3-way toggle switch, an EMG 81 pickup in the bridge and an EMG SA pickup in the neck.

The Schecter Prince Cloud replica guitar is available exclusively from Prince.com.