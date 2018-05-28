SCHUBERT IN ROCK - New Album Commander Of Pain Features JEFF SCOTT SOTO, MARC STORACE, DOOGIE WHITE And More

Pure Steel Records has announced June 29th as the official release date for Commander Of Pain, the new album and all-star project headed by Austrian rock legend Klaus Schubert.

Schubert In Rock, inaugurated by Klaus Schubert, lead guitarist and mastermind of No Bros, is taking what was previously established to the next level.

Back in 2013, Schubert assembled some of the most legendary international rock artists and long-time friends to record new versions of No Bros’ greatest hits. Among those previously featured were: Tony Martin (Black Sabbath), Biff Byford (Saxon), Joe Lynn Turner (Rainbow, Deep Purple), Marc Storace (Krokus), Doogie White (Rainbow), Bernie Marsden (Whitesnake), Neil Murray (Black Sabbath, Brian May) and Don Airey (Deep Purple). The riveting project turned out to be a huge success and culminated in a sensational sell-out show at the Congress concert hall in Innsbruck.

Much like the first self-titled album, the new Commander Of Pain project will feature some of the world’s most celebrated artists and musicians, making for yet, another milestone in Austrian rock music.

Commander Of Pain will introduce entirely new songs, all of them tailor-made for each artist while remaining true to Schubert's distinctive sonic signature. The cover art, along with the tracklisting and a list of special guests, is available below:

"Empathy" – Jeff Scott Soto (Sons Of Apollo) - vocals

"Burning Heart" – Marc Storace (Krokus) – vocals

"Little Boy"

"Too Late" – Dan McCafferty (Nazareth) – vocals

"Under The Lights" – Doogie White (Rainbow) – vocals, Don Airey (Deep Purple) – keyboards

"World With No Tomorrow" – Carl Sentance (Nazareth) – vocals, Jennifer Batten (Michael Jackson) – guitar

"Forgive Me When I Fall" - Jeff Scott Soto (Sons Of Apollo) - vocals, Don Airey (Deep Purple) – keyboards

"Ride The Bullet"

"On The Line" – Michael Vescera (Yngwie Malmsteen, Loudness) – vocals

"It's Our World" – Dan McCafferty (Nazareth) – vocals, Jennifer Batten (Michael Jackson) – guitar

"Dance Of The Black Tattoo"

"Commander Of Pain" – Marc Storace (Krokus) – vocals, Don Airey (Deep Purple) – keyboards

"My Name Is Judas" – Doogie White (Rainbow) – vocals, Don Airey (Deep Purple) – keyboards