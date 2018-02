SCHWARZER ENGEL Debut "Krähen an die Macht" Music Video

German dark/gothic metal outfit, Schwarzer Engel, have released a video for "Krähen an die Macht", the opening track of the new album, Kult der Krähe, out now via Massacre Records. Watch below.

The album is available as a limited edition digipak with exclusive bonus track, jewel case CD, and limited vinyl LP. It was mixed and mastered Jan Vacik (Graveworm, Serious Black, Serenity) at Dreamsound Studios. The cover artwork was created by Matthias Bäuerle / Season Zero.

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Krähen an die Macht"

"Viva la Musica"

"Gott ist im Regen"

"Sinnflut"

"Futter für die See"

"Mein glühend Herz"

"Ein kurzer Augenblick"

"Meerflucht"

"Requiem"

"Unheil"

"Wenn mein Herz zerbricht (Digipak Bonus)

"Krähen an die Macht" video:

"Gott ist im Regen":

"Unheil" lyric video: