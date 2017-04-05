Sci-Fi Metal Act RAPHEUMETS WELL Reveal Enders Door Album Details

Blending a sound that is a complex mix of classical orchestrations, cosmic synths, and extreme metal to portray the epics of parallel worlds, Hickory, N.C. based Rapheumets Well (Ra-few-mets) bring forth a voyage enriched with lore, fabricated from scratch to show the depth in which represents them as artists.

Inspired by the fictitious universe of Sovael, Rapheumets Well is the name coined to the conscious deity who oversees the anastomosis of the multiverse, the master of portals and inter-dimensional travel. Being personified as a trickster, Rapheumet often creates chaos for unsuspecting voyagers. The word “Well” refers to the gravity wells, which like black holes, are catalyst of change and gateways between the cosmic plains.

“We created this name in hopes of personifying a living gateway between dimensions. We love science fiction and a few of us have extended education and degrees in science.” says drummer Joshua Ward.

Formed in 2008, 2011 and 2012 saw their first two demos followed by their first self-release full length Dimensions unleashed in 2014 that progressively told a larger story portrayed in a complex saga of Atai (ancient architects) who aid in the propagation of sentient life throughout the multi-verse. In 2016, they released their highly praised sophomore album The Exile via Test Your Metal Records.

Now in 2017, from the birth of organic matter to great wars that tear the fabric of space/time, the story of Rapheumets Well's music serves to immerse you into a world of oddities once again with the band’s third release Enders Door due out on May 26th via Test Your Metal Records.

The synopsis of this album is in the fifth era of the Avomenian Empire, amidst the planetary ruins of Vaath, a rogue traveler would discover an artifact that would forever change his place in the cosmos.

Upon arriving to retrieve the artifact, it became apparent that Eryos's brother Nathyiem would never make it to their arranged meeting point. In departing from the planet Vaath, Eryos received a distress signal from his brother's ship, coming from an uncharted planet. Upon arriving, he found an odd world inhabited by a mysterious species called the Dreth led by lecherous matriarch named Eishar. It is here that he would uncover a faced-door, an inter-dimensional gateway to the Ender.

Tracklisting:

“The Traveler”

“Distress From The Aberrant Planet”

“The Autogenous Extinction”

“Secrets Of The Demigods”

“Lechery Brought The Darkness”

“Enders Door”

“Prisoner Of The Rift”

“The Diminished Strategist”

“Nastarian Waltz”

“Ghost Walkers Exodus”

“Killing The Colossus”

“Eishar’s Lament”

“Unveiling The Sapient”

Teaser: