Sci-Fi Shredders XOTH Release Official Video For "Casting The Sigil"

Seattle space shredders Xoth have released their first-ever music video for "Casting The Sigil," a track from last year's Interdimensional Invocations album. The video was filmed at the historic Georgetown Steam Plant in Seattle, using practical effects and done in homage to 1980s science fiction. The clip brings the album artwork of Mark Richards to life! Check it out below.

Mixed by Joe Cincotta (Obituary, Suffocation), the group’s fourth overall release reveals a mature, otherworldly sound that is vaguely reminiscent of Death, Bal-Sagoth, and Emperor. Xoth appeals not only to the aficionado of complex time signatures, key changes and melodic composition, but also to the good ‘ol heavy metal enthusiast. Thematically, Xoth mixes themes including sci-fi, ancient mysteries, emerging catastrophes, and social commentary, lined with a layer of humor that is as magnetic as it is unsettling.

Tracklisting:

“Casting The Sigil”

“Mountain Machines”

“Back To The Jungle”

“Unseen Abductor”

“Haruspex”

“Plague Revival 20XX”

“The Ghost Hand Of God”

“Melted Face Of The Soul”

